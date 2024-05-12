Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon has enjoyed an impressive first full season at the club.

Anthony Gordon took to social media to express his gratitude towards the Newcastle United supporters following the final home match at St James’ Park this season.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Newcastle this season, being named the club’s Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign. And the majority of Gordon’s success has come at St James’ Park with nine of his 11 goals this season coming at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Gordon took to social media to post images of himself in action during the game along with the caption: “What a place to play football. Thank you for all the support, some amazing memories at SJP this year.”

Despite Gordon claiming the club’s Player of the Season, he was overlooked in the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Season awards. Meanwhile, his Newcastle team-mate Alexander Isak was nominated for both awards having scored 20 league goals so far this campaign.

As well as finding the net 11 times this season, Gordon has also registered 11 assists and won seven penalties in all competitions. After a frustrating start to life at Newcastle during the second half of last season, Gordon has transformed into a key player in Eddie Howe’s side and earned a place in the England squad in the process.