Anthony Gordon delivers 19-word St James' Park verdict after 'amazing' Newcastle United season
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anthony Gordon took to social media to express his gratitude towards the Newcastle United supporters following the final home match at St James’ Park this season.
The 23-year-old has been in fine form for Newcastle this season, being named the club’s Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign. And the majority of Gordon’s success has come at St James’ Park with nine of his 11 goals this season coming at home.
Following Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Gordon took to social media to post images of himself in action during the game along with the caption: “What a place to play football. Thank you for all the support, some amazing memories at SJP this year.”
Despite Gordon claiming the club’s Player of the Season, he was overlooked in the Premier League Player and Young Player of the Season awards. Meanwhile, his Newcastle team-mate Alexander Isak was nominated for both awards having scored 20 league goals so far this campaign.
As well as finding the net 11 times this season, Gordon has also registered 11 assists and won seven penalties in all competitions. After a frustrating start to life at Newcastle during the second half of last season, Gordon has transformed into a key player in Eddie Howe’s side and earned a place in the England squad in the process.
He will be hoping to carry on his form in the final two matches of the season against Manchester United and Brentford and secure his place in the England squad for Euro 2024 next month.