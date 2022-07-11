Broja wasn’t on the club’s weekend flight to the USA for their pre-season tour, and the striker’s absence fuelled speculation about a move amid interest from Newcastle and West Ham United.

Talks over the future of the 20-year-old, loaned to Southampton last season, are understood to be ongoing, and the PA news agency report that Broja is "expected” to fly to the USA this week to link up with his Chelsea team-mates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, United head coach Eddie Howe has spoken about Newcastle’s 5-1 behind-closed-doors win over Gateshead at the club’s training ground.

“It was a good workout in hot conditions,” said Howe. “That’s probably what you want during pre-season, you want to try and replicate what that first day (of the season) will look like. It was a good game, tough opposition, physical game, so I think the lads got what they needed out of it.”