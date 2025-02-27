Arne Slot admits he was confused about what Newcastle United did v Liverpool

Arne Slot has admitted he expects Newcastle United to be a completely different team when the two sides meet at Wembley next month.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool came through their dress rehearsal for next month’s Carabao Cup final with flying colours as they defeated Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield. Goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister in each half was enough to see off the Magpies on a rainy night in Merseyside.

The visitors, who have won just once at Anfield in the Premier League, were handed a huge blow before a ball had even been kicked on Wednesday night with Alexander Isak missing out due to a groin injury. The Swedish international scored in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park and has netted on his previous two visits to Anfield - but had to watch from the sidelines as his side failed to register a single shot on target.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Liverpool, though, Wednesday provided an opportunity for them to extend their lead at the top of the table and when news flooded around Anfield midway through the second half that Arsenal had been held by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, Liverpool fans started to believe that a second Premier League title could be just a few games away. But before they have a chance to win the league, the Reds can add a domestic cup to their trophy cabinet in the form of the Carabao Cup.

Liverpool face Newcastle United for that honour at Wembley on Sunday 16 March with the current holders aiming to cling onto their crown against a Magpies side that will be keen to not only avenge this defeat, but also the one they suffered against Manchester United in the 2023 final. Speaking to TNT Sports about that final, Slot, who watched the match from the stands as he began a two-match touchline ban, revealed that Wednesday night’s match will have very little bearing on what unfolds at Wembley and that he is expecting a ‘different’ Newcastle United side to turn up to that match.

“I don't think that means so much because I saw a different Newcastle tonight than a few months ago.” Slot said. “I don't know if that is for a reason.

“Normally they press in a 4-5-1 and today they did a 4-4-2 and Isak and Joelinton were not there. We can expect something different in a few weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unlike Liverpool who now have a weekend off to rest and recuperate, Newcastle have less than four days to shake off the demons of their Anfield defeat before they face Brighton in the FA Cup. The Seagulls emerged victorious from St James’ Park back in October and will head to the north east with confidence they can inflict a second defeat onto Howe’s side.

The fitness of Isak will also be a concern for the Magpies heading into that clash against Brighton. The Swedish international has been their stand-out player this season but with that cup final on the horizon, the Magpies may feel it’s best not to risk him this weekend.