Sir Jim Ratcliffe has officially purchased 27.7% of shares in Manchester United after his partial takeover bid finally received FA and Premier League approval in a deal worth £1.3bn. Ratcliffe will take charge of football operations at the club and, alongside Sir David Brailsford, have already made moves in securing who will help them lead their revolution at Old Trafford.

Manchester City CEO Omar Berrada will join the club whilst they remain interested in making Dan Ashworth their new sporting director - a role he has held on Tyneside since May 2022. Newcastle United confirmed earlier this week that they had placed Ashworth on gardening leave and reports suggest they could demand around £20m in compensation for the 52-year-old who could spend up to 20 months on gardening leave if no agreement between the two clubs is struck.

Manchester United have listed Ashworth as their top target for the role and speaking upon confirmation of his partial takeover, Ratcliffe insisted that the club would ‘accelerate’ work on achieving their objectives immediately: “To become co-owner of Manchester United is a great honour and comes with great responsibility.” Ratcliffe said.

"This marks the completion of the transaction, but just the beginning of our journey to take Manchester United back to the top of English, European and world football, with world-class facilities for our fans. Work to achieve those objectives will accelerate from today.”