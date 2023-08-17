Alexander Isak opened his season account for the season with a well-taken brace against Aston Villa at the weekend. The Sweden international netted ten goals during his first season in the Premier League, meaning he has already scored a fifth of the goals he managed throughout an injury-hit last campaign.

Isak missed the first-half of last season through injury and supporters are very excited to see what he can contribute to the team if given a full season in the starting line-up. Former Newcastle United and Liverpool defender Jose Enrique is also excited about what Isak can do for his former side this season if he remains injury free - and has even gone as far as comparing him to one of football’s biggest icons.

Speaking to Grosvenor Sport, Enrique said: “I think Alexander Isak has everything. He reminds me a lot of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a way, he is at that kind of level and I love him as a player.

“He is a top player and if he is able to stay fit for the whole season then he will definitely be a game changer for Newcastle and he can help them to achieve things that without him they would not be able to achieve.”

Enrique continued: “The problem with him comes with staying fit. I have known him since his time at Real Sociedad and I remember once going with my brother to watch them live when they had just signed him.

“Isak came off the bench, and after two or three touches of the ball I thought, ‘wow! This kid has something’; he was only 19 years old at the time as well. It’s more about him just staying fit because, and it happened to him at Real Sociedad as well, he always has one or two muscle injuries per season.”