‘Here we go’ - Fresh twist in transfer saga of £35m Newcastle United and Liverpool ‘target’
Newcastle United transfers: Gabri Veiga is set for a surprise transfer amid Premier League and Serie At interest.
Gabri Veiga has been heavily-linked with a move away from Celta Vigo this summer with Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the winger. However, it had appeared that Serie A champions Napoli had secured a move for Veiga after meeting his reported £34.4m release clause.
Now though, that move appears to be off the cards with Veiga instead set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Celta Vigo have accepted an offer from Al-Ahli for Veiga and that the 21-year-old will become the latest player to switch Europe for Saudi Arabia this summer.
Veiga will join Allan Saint-Maximin, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino and Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli who currently sit 2nd in the Saudi Pro League table. Saint-Maximin, who made the move from Newcastle United earlier this summer, is yet to score for his new club but has played every minute of their opening two league games.