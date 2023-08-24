Gabri Veiga has been heavily-linked with a move away from Celta Vigo this summer with Newcastle United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal among the Premier League clubs credited with an interest in the winger. However, it had appeared that Serie A champions Napoli had secured a move for Veiga after meeting his reported £34.4m release clause.

Now though, that move appears to be off the cards with Veiga instead set to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli. Fabrizio Romano has reported that Celta Vigo have accepted an offer from Al-Ahli for Veiga and that the 21-year-old will become the latest player to switch Europe for Saudi Arabia this summer.