Newcastle United’s win over Arsenal was clouded by one very controversial refereeing decision.

The VAR audio will be played and analysed on Match Officials Mic’d Up - a monthly programme hosted by Howard Webb to increase the transparency surrounding referee decisions. Former Magpies striker Michael Owen also co-hosts the show.

Speaking after the match earlier this month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched into an explosive rant about the decision, describing it as a ‘disgrace’. Arteta said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.

“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.

“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.

“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.