Premier League to release audio from controversial Newcastle United v Arsenal VAR moment
Newcastle United’s win over Arsenal was clouded by one very controversial refereeing decision.
The Premier League will release the VAR audio from Anthony Gordon’s controversial winner against Arsenal. Gordon’s goal, which secured the Magpies a 1-0 win on a fractious evening on the pitch at St James’ Park, was checked for three possible offences by the technology before being allowed to stand.
The VAR audio will be played and analysed on Match Officials Mic’d Up - a monthly programme hosted by Howard Webb to increase the transparency surrounding referee decisions. Former Magpies striker Michael Owen also co-hosts the show.
Speaking after the match earlier this month, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta launched into an explosive rant about the decision, describing it as a ‘disgrace’. Arteta said: “How the hell this goal stands? It’s incredible and I feel embarrassed.
“It’s an absolute disgrace that this goal stood. It’s not a goal, for many reasons, it’s not a goal.
“It’s so difficult to compete at this level and this is an absolute disgrace. They are a top team but this makes me feel sick.
“I’ve been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It’s a disgrace and there’s too much at stake here. We are trying to do incredible things and be at the highest level each week. When we’re not good enough I hold my hands up and take responsibility.
“The outcome is nowhere near the level this league needs to have and the way this league is getting competed in. It’s not good enough. I feel embarrassed to be part of this.”