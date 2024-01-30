Newcastle United receive unexpected fitness boost as injured star set for early comeback
Newcastle United injury news: One player is expected to be back in action earlier than anticipated.
Newcastle United could have Nick Pope back in action by mid-March following news that he is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a shoulder injury. Pope suffered a dislocated shoulder during Newcastle’s win over Manchester United in early December and an initial time frame on his recovery had the Three Lions man potentially missing the whole campaign.
That was later rowed back on and a return in April had emerged as the most likely date for Pope. However, fresh reports from the Times suggest that Pope could be back in mid-March instead - allowing him to play a big role for Newcastle between then and the end of the campaign.
If Pope is able to return around then, he would also be doing his chances of being named in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championships a world of good. Pope has been omitted from Southgate’s last few international squads after withdrawing from international duty in March last year due to injury.
However, with Aaron Ramsdale down the pecking order at Arsenal, Southgate has a major call to make on who will act as deputy and cover for Jordan Pickford out in Germany. Pope, who will turn 32 in April, has been capped ten times by his country.
Martin Dubravka has been Newcastle’s first-choice ‘keeper in Pope’s absence this season, but his long-term future at St James’ Park is in doubt following comments from his agent last week that hinted the 35-year-old could leave the club in summer in search for more regular first-team football.