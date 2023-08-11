Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has confirmed his interest in completing a move for reported Newcastle United transfer target Nicolo Zaniolo.

The 13-times capped Italy international enjoyed an impressive spell with Turkish giants Galatasaray after scoring five goals and providing one assist in 12 appearances following a cut-price move to the Super Lig club earlier this year. That move came on the back of a five-year stay at Roma as Zaniolo helped Jose Mourinho’s side become the first ever winners of the Europa Conference League during his final full season at the Stadio Olimpico.

However, the talented forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Galatasaray this summer and the likes of Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks. Villa boss Emery has revealed the 24-year-old is ‘one of those on his list’ as he looks to add a fourth new signing to his squad following the signings of Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener at St James Park, the former Arsenal manager said: “We are trying to have possibilities with different players and which players could help us. There could be one or more with the potential to come here. But now it is not 100 per cent clear who they are.”

“Zaniolo is not a striker. He is versatile. He can play as a striker, a number seven or a number 10 and he is one of those on our list, with the qualities he has, to help us. He is one on the list and there are others.”

Magpies face competition from Premier League rivals for Watford midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly leading Newcastle and Real Madrid in the race to sign Watford prospect Yaser Asprilla.

Last Word On Sports have reported the Seagulls are set to make an offer for Asprilla in the ‘next few days’ as they look to spend some the proceeds they have received from the sales of Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool and Robert Sanchez to Chelsea. Those funds are expected to be further swelled by the British record sale of Moises Caicedo to Liverpool over the coming days.