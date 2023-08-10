Harry Kane’s time at Spurs could come to an end this summer after Bayern Munich had a bid worth €100m accepted for the 30-year-old. Kane netted 30 Premier League goals last season - a haul beaten only by Erling Haaland.

Replacing Kane and his goals, therefore, will prove to be a massive task for Spurs in the transfer market this summer. However, they have already reportedly identified his replacement should he switch the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the Allianz Arena this summer.

According to 90min, Spurs have ‘identified’ Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic as Kane’s potential replacement. The Serbian striker scored 14 league goals last year and was wanted in a big-money move by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal earlier this summer.

Mitrovic, who is also Serbia’s all-time record goalscorer, has starred for Fulham over the last few seasons after sealing a permanent move to Craven Cottage from Newcastle United in 2018. The Cottagers will demand at least £50m for the 28-year-old this summer but reports have suggested that, despite them being set to net around £85m from the sale of Kane, funds for new arrivals at Spurs are set to be limited.

With no European football this season, Ange Postecoglou’s side can focus solely on the Premier League and have added James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Guglielmo Vicario, Alejo Veliz, Ashley Phillips and Manor Solomon to their ranks this summer.