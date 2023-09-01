Brighton announce deadline day transfer of Barcelona starlet ahead of Newcastle United clash
Premier League transfer news: Brighton have confirmed the signing of Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati.
Ansu Fati has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. The young Spanish international moves to the Amex Stadium with the aim of rebuilding his career after a few injury ravaged seasons at the Camp Nou.
In 2019, Fati became Barcelona’s youngest ever debutant as a 16-year-old and became a feature of the first-team fairly quickly following his first appearance. However, he made just 25 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons as injury problems hampered his progress.
Fati was a fairly regular feature under Xavi last season and moves to Brighton with the aim of getting back to full fitness and form that ushered in the hype surrounding his career as a breakthrough star from La Masia. The Seagulls face Newcastle United on Saturday at the Amex Stadium (5:30pm kick-off) but the game will likely come too soon for the 20-year-old to stamp his mark on proceedings.