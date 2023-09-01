Ansu Fati has joined Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona. The young Spanish international moves to the Amex Stadium with the aim of rebuilding his career after a few injury ravaged seasons at the Camp Nou.

In 2019, Fati became Barcelona’s youngest ever debutant as a 16-year-old and became a feature of the first-team fairly quickly following his first appearance. However, he made just 25 appearances in all competitions during the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons as injury problems hampered his progress.

