Newcastle United ‘reject’ transfer offers from Fulham and Nottingham Forest for £15m defender
Newcastle United transfers: Two Premier League sides have reportedly shown interest in signing Matt Targett in the final few days of the summer window.
Newcastle United have reportedly rejected approaches from both Fulham and Nottingham Forest for defender Matt Targett. Both teams were eyeing a loan move for the left-back, however, they have seen their advances rebuffed by the Magpies.
Targett is yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle this season and featured just 17 times in the league last season as Dan Burn became Eddie Howe’s preferred left-back option. Along with Burn, Targett also now has competition from Lewis Hall for a starting spot after his move from Chelsea.
The 27-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan spell at St James’ Park at the end of the 2021/22 season - one that earned him a £15m move to Tyneside. Whilst Targett may get more first-team football away from Newcastle this season, a loan exit for the defender would leave the club weakened at the back and likely require further reinforcement before Friday’s transfer deadline.