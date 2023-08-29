News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United ‘reject’ transfer offers from Fulham and Nottingham Forest for £15m defender

Newcastle United transfers: Two Premier League sides have reportedly shown interest in signing Matt Targett in the final few days of the summer window.

By Joe Buck
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United have reportedly rejected approaches from both Fulham and Nottingham Forest for defender Matt Targett. Both teams were eyeing a loan move for the left-back, however, they have seen their advances rebuffed by the Magpies.

Targett is yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle this season and featured just 17 times in the league last season as Dan Burn became Eddie Howe’s preferred left-back option. Along with Burn, Targett also now has competition from Lewis Hall for a starting spot after his move from Chelsea.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a very successful loan spell at St James’ Park at the end of the 2021/22 season - one that earned him a £15m move to Tyneside. Whilst Targett may get more first-team football away from Newcastle this season, a loan exit for the defender would leave the club weakened at the back and likely require further reinforcement before Friday’s transfer deadline.