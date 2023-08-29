Newcastle United have reportedly rejected approaches from both Fulham and Nottingham Forest for defender Matt Targett. Both teams were eyeing a loan move for the left-back, however, they have seen their advances rebuffed by the Magpies.

Targett is yet to start a Premier League game for Newcastle this season and featured just 17 times in the league last season as Dan Burn became Eddie Howe’s preferred left-back option. Along with Burn, Targett also now has competition from Lewis Hall for a starting spot after his move from Chelsea.