Newcastle United face Liverpool in next weekend’s Carabao Cup final, with Alexander Isak set to play a crucial role for Eddie Howe’s side.

Isak missed Newcastle United’s defeat to the Reds with a groin injury last week as he was forced to watch from the sidelines as Howe’s side fell to a 2-0 loss. He was fit enough to return to the starting XI at the weekend and whilst there were initial fears that he may have suffered an injury in that match, those have subsequently been played down by Howe.

If Newcastle United, without the services of Lewis Hall and Anthony Gordon, are to be successful at Wembley next weekend, then Isak will undoubtedly have to play a key role. The Swedish international has already netted twice in this season’s Carabao Cup, with his tally currently standing at 22 goals in all competitions. Isak’s incredible form, however, has ushered in a wave of speculation over his future at St James’ Park.

Arsenal have been heavily-linked with a move for him, whilst Chelsea and Liverpool have also emerged as contenders for his signature in recent times. The Reds, who have already seen Isak’s quality first-hand this season after his stunning strike during their 3-3 draw on Tyneside back in December, reportedly view him as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez should the Uruguayan leave Merseyside this summer.

David Ornstein on Alexander Isak transfer links

Writing in a Q&A for the Athletic , Ornstein was asked about Isak’s future and speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool. In response, Ornstein revealed that there is genuine interest from Anfield in the 25-year-old and that Newcastle United fans may have to brace themselves for a summer of speculation.

“They [Liverpool] will obviously have multiple options on their radar but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far — which others have already reported — is Alexander Isak. Liverpool aren’t alone in liking the Swede. We know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have been also been linked and I’m sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose.

“But that’s a big ‘if’. Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation. Isak has more than three years left on his existing contract, he is very well paid and there’s no financial requirement for the St James’s Park hierarchy to cash in.

“Now, every player has their price and while I’m not aware of Newcastle specifically setting one for Isak, the number that seems to circulate around the industry is something like £150million. Perhaps if teams are prepared to make such eye-watering offers there’s a conversation to be had. But Newcastle hold the aces here and their plan will be to build with, rather than without, him.

“Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase. But I do think (sorry to say this, Newcastle fans) his future will be one of the big talking points heading into and during the summer transfer window.”