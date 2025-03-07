Manchester United have reportedly listed James Trafford as a potential transfer target for when the summer window opens.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Amorim’s side currently sit 14th in the Premier League table, with fresh reports detailing how they are already preparing for the summer transfer window. European football looks unlikely to return to Old Trafford next season, unless the Red Devils can win this season’s Europa League.

As they begin to prepare for the first summer window under Amorim, TeamTalk report that Trafford is someone that they have identified as a possible recruit this summer. The Burnley man has been in stunning form this season and has just seen a league record 12-game streak of clean sheets come to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Manchester City academy star has played in 34 of Burnley’s 35 league games to date, keeping 24 clean sheets and conceding just ten times. Reports linking him with a move to Old Trafford hint that the 22-year-old could be signed as a back-up for Andre Onana with a view to him eventually replacing the Cameroon international as first-choice in the future.

Trafford, who starred at the U21 European Championships in 2023 and saved a penalty in the final against Spain as England triumphed, has been heavily-linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent times, however, with Manchester United expected to face stiff competition for his signature should they make a move for him this summer.

Newcastle United’s James Trafford transfer links

Trafford has long been linked with a move to St James’ Park - with talk over interest from the Magpies in the goalkeeper emerging last summer. Trafford, at that point, had just completed his first season as a Premier League goalkeeper, conceding 62 goals in 28 appearances for the Clarets as they were relegated under Vincent Kompany.

A £20m bid from Newcastle was rejected by the Turf Moor outfit before United turned their attention elsewhere. Reports in the Mail Online last month, however, revealed that Trafford is expected to finally complete a move to Tyneside when the summer transfer window opens with Newcastle United sources ‘expressing extreme confidence’ in the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What Eddie Howe has said about James Trafford transfer

Howe was asked last month about claims that the Magpies had agreed personal terms with the Burnley man. Unsurprisingly, United’s head coach was coy on talking about a potential move for the stopper this summer.

“I don’t believe we are in that position with any player,” United’s head coach responded. “The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Any move for Trafford will only take place once the summer window has opened, but Newcastle United’s attention cannot be turned away from onfield matters and the 12 crucial games they have remaining this season. With 11 Premier League matches and a Carabao Cup final to play, Howe knows his side must be on form to ensure they qualify for European football next season and faces a multitude of selection dilemmas between now and the end of the campaign with who he picks in goal one of the biggest headaches he is set to face.