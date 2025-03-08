Newcastle United forward makes stunning return to fitness after two-month injury blow

Newcastle United’s Ben Parkinson marked his return to fitness with a goal just minutes after coming onto the pitch against Middlesbrough U21’s on Friday night.

Parkinson’s appearance off the bench against Middlesbrough on Friday night was his first piece of action since mid-December when he scored twice in a 3-2 win over Chelsea. That day also marked Sven Botman’s first match back after his ACL injury, with the Dutchman playing an hour of that match before being withdrawn.

Parkinson, meanwhile, suffered an ankle injury after that game and missed two months of action. Those two months coincided with the January transfer window - one that saw the 19-year-old being linked with a potential loan move to the EFL.

Alas, an injury ensured he would instead remain on Tyneside where he will bid to continue his excellent form for Diarmuid O’Carroll’s side. Something he managed to do within minutes of entering the field of play on Friday night.

Ben Parkinson’s impact v Middlesbrough

The young Magpies made the trip to Bishop Auckland to face a Boro side that were sat in the lower reaches of the Premier League 2 table and with just one win in their last five league outings - although that did come against Liverpool in their previous match. Newcastle United U21’s, meanwhile, were themselves not in brilliant form either having won just twice this calendar year - in matches against Gateshead and Stoke City.

However, Sean Neave’s penalty put them in front just before the half hour mark, before Parkinson, introduced as a substitute at half-time, doubled their lead in the 47th minute. Alfie Harrison with the assist for Parkinson’s goal.

Parkinson’s return to fitness will not only boost the U21’s between now and the end of the campaign, but as a regular in first-team training, he will also once again get the opportunity to impress Eddie Howe. Parkinson made his Premier League debut as a late substitute during Newcastle’s defeat at the Vitality Stadium against Bournemouth last season and was named on the substitutes bench regularly during the winter of 2023 as injuries plagued Howe’s options.

Newcastle United injury issues

Elsewhere in the U21’s squad, Trevan Sanusi is set for another few weeks on the sidelines after suffering a fresh setback. Sanusi made his competitive senior debut against Bromley back in January, after a couple of exciting performances during their pre-season campaign.

He has impressed under O’Carroll this term, but injury setbacks mean he is facing a race against time to feature again before the end of the season. The 17-year-old has recently spent five weeks on the sidelines, but took to Instagram last month to confirm a setback is expected to keep him out for another eight weeks.

With the Under-18 and Under-21 seasons set to end in early-May and April respectively, that doesn’t give Sanusi long to get back fit and on the pitch. The former Birmingham City youngster has made 13 appearances at youth level this season and has been part of England Under-18’s squads.