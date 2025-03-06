Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have been included in the Brazil squad for matches against Colombia and Argentina - as Neymar returns to the national team for the first time in 17 months.

Newcastle United will have two representatives in the Brazilian squad this month as Guimaraes and Joelinton prepare to represent their nation. Both players have been called up by Dorival Junior for their 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Colombia and Argentina this month.

Guimaraes is now a regular in the Brazil squad and has featured in all 12 of Brazil’s matches so far in their qualifying campaign. Joelinton, meanwhile, hasn’t featured for his national side since November 2023.

His last cap came as a substitute against Argentina, the side Brazil will meet in Buenos Aires in the second of their two games, where he lasted just nine minutes on the pitch before being sent off in the 81st minute. Injury issues at the beginning of 2024 meant he wasn’t able to add to his five caps last year, but has a chance to do that at the first opportunity of 2025.

Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes fitness concerns

Joelinton’s call-up to the Brazil squad comes after he spent over a month on the sidelines at St James’ Park. The 28-year-old started Sunday’s FA Cup defeat against Brighton in what was his first appearance since limping off against Fulham on February 1.

Joelinton was withdrawn just before the hour mark by Eddie Howe on Sunday, with United’s head coach revealing that it was always the plan to give him around an hour of football. “I planned for him to play around 60 minutes today,” Howe explained. “That was his maximum with the training that he's had but I thought he looked physically really good today.”

Guimaraes, meanwhile, has been an almost ever-present this season, although he spent 56 minutes on the bench at the weekend before replacing Lewis Miley in the second half. Guimaraes has played a lot of football over the past two years or so and has looked a little leggy in recent times and with that Carabao Cup final against Liverpool coming up in just over a week’s time, the club will be determined to have their captain and talismanic figure available to not just feature at Wembley, but to hopefully star and bring home a major domestic trophy.

Brazil squad in full

Elsewhere, Neymar has also been included in the most recent Brazilian squad. Back home at his boyhood club Santos, the former Barcelona and PSG man hasn’t represented his national side since October 2023.

Matheus Cunha, who is facing a lengthy domestic ban, has also been included alongside Manchester City winger Savinho. Joao Pedro, who was on the winning team at St James’ Park on Sunday, has also been called-up with Alisson, the man the Magpies will hope to beat at Wembley next weekend, set to make his 71st appearance for Brazil.

Brazil squad: Alisson, Bento, Ederson; Vanderson, Wesley, Arana; Gabriel Magalhaes, Danilo, Leo Ortiz, Marquinhos, Murillo, Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Gerson, Joelinton, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Jr.; Estevao, Joao Pedro, Raphinha, Rodrygo, Savinho, Vinicius Jr.