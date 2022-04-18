Bruno Guimaraes celebrates with Joelinton of Newcastle United after scoring their team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Illness hits the Newcastle squad

Eddie Howe spoke on Friday about how illness was impacting the squad going into the match.

Javier Manquillo and Emil Krafth both missed training through the week due to said illness and left The Magpies short of options in the right-back position.

Crucially, Krafth passed a late fitness test and put in an impressive display but Manquillo wasn’t able to make the bench.

Howe confirmed to The Gazette following the win: “Obviously with Emil missing training we were short of right-back options but thankfully Emil came through.“Hopefully we can get Javier back soon.”

Manquillo remains a doubt for the midweek match at home to Crystal Palace.

Ryan Fraser is also a doubt after missing the match due to a hamstring issue, Miguel Almiron came into the side in place of the Scottish winger as Newcastle’s only change from the 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wor Flags display

On the bench, Federico Fernandez made a return for the first time since the 2-0 win at Brentford, as did Joe Willock after missing the previous match due to a knee problem.

The Wor Flags reminder

Following Wor Flags’ statement addressing supporters taking flags away from St James’s Park, the PA announcer at the ground also provided a welcome reminder both at half-time and full-time instructing supporters to leave the flags in the stands.

A unique display once again involved all four stands but this time paid tribute to an iconic sliding doors moment in Newcastle history.

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United waves a Newcastle United flag after their sides victory during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Almost 30 years ago, David Kelly scored a late winner against Portsmouth that crucially prevented The Magpies being relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history.

A flag showing Kelly celebrating accompanied by the quote ‘Kelly! That’ll do. You cannot put a price on that goal.’

Kevin Keegan’s side would go on to secure promotion to the Premier League the following season and compete as one of the best clubs in England for the best part of the 90s.

Kelly was in attendance at St James’s Park as United fittingly scored a late winner to move 12 points clear of the relegation zone and effectively secure their Premier League status.

Newcastle United's Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes celebrates on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2022.(Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

Miggy misses the memo

After the match, Almiron got his hands on one of the flags and proceeded to jovially wave it around during the victory lap.

The Paraguayan put in a lively 70 minute display on his return to the starting line-up and the image of him waving the flag with his trademark grin just sums up the good vibes emanating around Tyneside right now.

While the Wor Flags message was heard loud and clear by the Newcastle supporters, the same can’t quite be said for Almiron as he took the flag with him off the field.

Fortunately it has now been returned to its rightful owners!

Bruno Guimaraes of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring their team's second goal past Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Leicester City at St. James Park on April 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ayoze Perez’s lukewarm reception

The Spanish forward made his first Premier League start of 2022 for Leicester almost exactly three years after he netted a Premier League hat-trick for Newcastle in a 3-1 win over Southampton at St James’s Park.

The 28-year-old has struggled to make an impact at Leicester this season but did play a key role in the opening goal of the game.

Perez cleverly flicked Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s corner into the path of Ademola Lookman, who blasted through a sea of bodies and into the back of the net to give Leicester the lead.

Perez was subject to some boos from sections of the home crowd when in possession of the ball but was met by a muted applause when he made way for James Maddison on the hour mark.

But the home supporters quickly turned from clapping to jeering directed at the incoming Maddison – who scored and won a penalty in the 4-0 win over Newcastle in the reverse fixture at the King Power Stadium in December.

However, many United fans felt Maddison had dived to win the penalty which ultimately set the tone for a disappointing afternoon for Eddie Howe’s side.

Fortunately things would turn out far better this time around.

Bruno’s celebrations

Just as the game looked to be petering out to a 1-1 draw, some fine defensive work from Matt Targett released substitute Willock who did brilliantly to break down the left and set up Bruno Guimaraes for his second of the game.

After a scrappy VAR awarded tap in drew Newcastle level in the first half, a swift counter attacking move rounded off by a stunning diving header in front of the Gallowgate won the match for the hosts in the 95th minute.

It confirmed a fifth straight win for Newcastle at St James’s Park as Guimaraes made it three goals in five starts for Newcastle since his £33.3million move from Lyon in January.

Already, the Brazilian has equalled his goal tally from 71 appearances at his former club.

And he certainly made the most of his first two goals at home as he celebrated his equaliser both before and after it was awarded by VAR after initially being ruled out by the referee.

The 24-year-old and his compatriot Joelinton flaunted some of their dancing moves after making it 1-1, but the match-winning celebrations were significantly less coordinated.

Within seconds of finding the net, Guimaraes’ shirt was off and on the St James’s Park turf before he was brought to the ground by Joelinton and surrounded by his teammates.

The shirt would later be gifted to a young Newcastle fan in what proved to be another heartwarming gesture from Tyneside’s latest fan favourite.

The full-time whistle blew almost immediately after the restart as Guimaraes and his teammates embraced the rocking St James’s Park atmosphere in the Easter weekend sun.

