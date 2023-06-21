Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton made Newcastle United history – but Brazil had a night to forget.

The club, for the first time, had two players in Brazil's starting XI as Guimaraes and Joelinton started last night's friendly against Senegal in Lisbon.

However, Ramon Menezes' side were beaten 4-2 at Sporting Lisbon's Jose Alvalade Stadium.

Guimaraes played the full 90 minutes, while Joelinton – who had scored a debut goal in last week's 4-1 win over Guinea in Barcelona – played 67 minutes.

Lucas Paqueta was on target for Brazil along with Marquinhos, who also scored an own goal.

Guimares, in talks over a new Newcastle contract, and Joelinton will now have a holiday before reporting back to Tyneside next month.

Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring for Brazil against Guinea.

'Strong' performer

"Amazing news for someone who, for 18 months, has been incredible for me and the team," said United's head coach. "I felt he was a little bit unlucky not to go to the World Cup, because his performances have been that strong for us.