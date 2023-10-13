Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Ham are reportedly planning to offer Lucas Paqueta a new contract in an attempt to fend off transfer interest in the Brazilian. Paqueta is among one of the clubs highest-earners and has a deal that runs until 2027, however, according to TeamTalk, the Hammers are planning a new deal to ensure they are able to keep hold of their talisman beyond the upcoming January and summer transfer windows.

The Brazilian was close to joining Manchester City in the summer, however, that move, believed to be for a fee around £70m, stalled, and he remained at the London Stadium. Although the Citizens opted to sign Matheus Nunes from Wolves instead of Paqueta, they have still been heavily-linked with a potential move for the former Lyon man once the transfer window reopens.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United, meanwhile, have been credited with an interest in the 26-year-old ever since Bruno Guimaraes joined the club. Guimaraes and Paqueta struck up a friendship whilst at Lyon together and Newcastle was seen as a likely destination for him after leaving Lyon, particularly after the pair were snapped having a kick around with Paqueta wearing a Newcastle United.

Instead, it was the Hammers who swooped to sign him and Paqueta has enjoyed a successful time in the capital, helping them win the UEFA Europa Conference League last term. If he signs a new deal with the Hammers, Paqueta will reportedly make around £200,000 a week - a significant increase on his current wages.