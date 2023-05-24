Callum Wilson has posted a message to Newcastle United fans – ahead of an expected return to the England squad.

Wilson helped the club secure Champions League football on what was his 200th Premier League appearance.

Monday's night's goalless draw against Leicester City at St James' Park guaranteed the club a top-four finish with a game to spare.

Wilson tweeted: "Can’t thank you all enough for the support at St James Park this season, through the ups & the downs!! No better way to celebrate my 200th Premier League game than with Champions League qualification."

Third-placed Newcastle will complete their campaign on Sunday with a game against 12th-placed Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

However, Wilson – who went to the World Cup in Qatar with England late last year – is set for an extended campaign.

The 31-year-old has scored 11 goals since being overlooked for Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine in March.

And England manager Gareth Southgate – who has lost Ivan Toney to a betting ban – is set to recall Wilson for the qualifiers away to Malta on June 16 and at home to North Macedonia in Manchester on June 19.

Eddie Howe recently backed Wilson for an international recall given his club form.

“It’s one for Gareth, but he's certainly doing the right things, scoring goals," said United's head coach. "That's always going to get you the headlines.

"He's certainly in great form. I don’t know if it's his best. But I think he's very focused at the moment, and he knows he has to be. I think the biggest compliment I can pay him is that, whatever situation he’s been in, he’s still been himself, laughing, smiling, joking.

“He is a really positive character. He’s somebody that the squad needs to be positive because he’s such a big personality within it.”

Wilson has scored 18 Premier League goals this season. The Coventry-born player the first Newcastle player to hit that figure since Alan Shearer in the 2003/04 campaign.