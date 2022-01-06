Callum Wilson provides mixed news for Newcastle United with latest injury update

The Magpies number 9 went off injured during the 1-1 draw with Manchester United at St James’s Park last month.

It has been speculated that Wilson could be out for at least six-weeks though there are fears it could be longer as he awaits results of a scan.

But the 29-year-old admits he’s not sure exactly how long he’ll be out for at this stage.

Callum Wilson of Newcastle United reacts with an injury during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Manchester United at St James' Park on December 27, 2021 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

“It’s a strange one because I don’t actually know how long I’m going to be out for myself yet,” he said on The Footballer’s Football podcast.

"I’ve got an appointment on Friday with a specialist basically to go through everything and see what the scan says and we can go from there and distinguish a time frame really.

“[The injury] is in my calf, calcaneus area. You do that same movement a thousand times a week in training but for some reason I’ve managed to push off in the wrong position, the wrong location and it’s got a tear in it and gave way.”

Despite the injury, Wilson is determined to come back stronger for Newcastle in their bid to stay in the Premier League.

“You sustain an injury in the game and no one plays to get injured,” he added. “I am probably one of the most professional players you’ll come across in terms of dedicating everything to football on and off the field.

"It’s frustrating when you do pick up an injury but as a player who has had set-backs throughout my career and life, it stands you in good stead really having had those set-backs. I can lean on past experiences on how to come back stronger.

"I got injured in the game against Man United doing a move that you’d do a thousand times a week. There is no reason or explanation why the injury happened, it happens but there is no point feeling sorry for yourself because football moves on so quickly.

"If I take an extra week or two in my rehab because I’m disappointed then that’s another week or two I’m losing and another week or two the team are without me so I think for me, it’s just a case of okay it’s happened, I can’t do anything about it except rebuild and go again. As a professional, that’s what I’ve lived by.

"I was always going to go back on against Man United even with an injury that could keep me out for a couple of weeks or months, that’s just the player I am.

"You have an inkling if it’s a good [injury] or a bad one and I’d say this one is probably the middle of the road but I’ll find out next week how long that is going to be and I’ll rebuild and go again.”

Eddie Howe is set to speak to the media on Friday ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup third round match against Cambridge United where he is expected to provide a further update on Wilson’s injury as well as the club’s current Covid-19 situation.

