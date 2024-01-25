Callum Wilson’s blunt one-word response to Newcastle United transfer links
Newcastle United transfers: Callum Wilson’s future at St James’ Park has come under the spotlight recently.
Callum Wilson has issued a brief response to reports surrounding his future at Newcastle United. Wilson has been linked with moves to Italy and Spain this window with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature.
Although Wilson is currently sidelined through injury - and has dealt with a few fitness issues throughout the campaign - he is still Newcastle’s second top scorer this season and someone that could command a fairly big transfer fee if he was allowed to leave Tyneside. The 31-year-old was asked about speculation surrounding his future on the Footballer’s Football Podcast by host Ricky Haywood-Williams and if he could shed any light on the recent reports, Wilson simply replied: “No.”
He was also asked about reports surrounding Kieran Trippier with a potential move to Bayern Munich. Wilson once again refused to be drawn into speculation, before adding: "It's January, the window's open and there's always speculation around players, not just myself but with everybody else in the squad. I haven't got much more to say than that."
Amid all the transfer speculation, it could be easy to forget that Newcastle United return to action this weekend when they face Fulham in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. The Magpies then face a trip to Aston Villa just three days after that and Wilson could make his comeback for injury against Unai Emery’s side. He scored Newcastle’s fourth during their 5-1 win over the Villains in the reverse fixture at St James’ Park on the opening day of the season.