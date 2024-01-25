Callum Wilson’s blunt one-word response to Newcastle United transfer links

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson has issued a brief response to reports surrounding his future at Newcastle United. Wilson has been linked with moves to Italy and Spain this window with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan among the clubs reportedly interested in his signature.

Although Wilson is currently sidelined through injury - and has dealt with a few fitness issues throughout the campaign - he is still Newcastle’s second top scorer this season and someone that could command a fairly big transfer fee if he was allowed to leave Tyneside. The 31-year-old was asked about speculation surrounding his future on the Footballer’s Football Podcast by host Ricky Haywood-Williams and if he could shed any light on the recent reports, Wilson simply replied: “No.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

He was also asked about reports surrounding Kieran Trippier with a potential move to Bayern Munich. Wilson once again refused to be drawn into speculation, before adding: "It's January, the window's open and there's always speculation around players, not just myself but with everybody else in the squad. I haven't got much more to say than that."