Newcastle United already know their next major transfer decision for player Eddie Howe loves
Newcastle United are still facing a major call surrounding the future of club captain Jamaal Lascelles amid reports that some of his teammates could leave St James’ Park this month. Lascelles has just six months left on his current Newcastle United contract and has recently attracted attention from Turkish side Besiktas over a possible transfer.
Lascelles is free to negotiate a pre-contract deal with foreign clubs this month which, if agreed, would see him leave Newcastle United at the end of the season on a free transfer. Alternatively, Newcastle could look to cash-in on the defender this month and bring in much needed money to boost their transfer kitty - although that would mean losing one of their biggest dressing room influences in the process. Unlike last year where he had to watch on from the sidelines for most of the campaign, Lascelles has played 22 times in all competitions this season and has played more minutes in the league than Sven Botman.
Of course, the Magpies could look to negotiate a new deal with the 30-year-old, however, with no guarantees of regular game time, Lascelles may feel his best opportunity to be playing football week in and week out could be away from the north east. Speaking about his club captain, Eddie Howe admitted in December that he was unsure about Lascelles’ contract situation, but that he was a part of the club’s long-term future.
Howe said: "I'm unsure on contract talks with Jamaal. I'm just trying to rack my brains as to where his contract is at but I think he is part of our long-term future for sure."
With just a week of the window to go, Newcastle face a tight deadline to either secure the future of one of their longest-serving players, sell him to raise valuable funds, or risk losing him on a free in the summer. Amid all the reports surrounding Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron with moves away from the club, Lascelles’ future, or potential exit, has gone under-the-radar in recent weeks and months, but it is still a major decision that the club need to deal with before the January transfer window closes at 11pm on February 1.