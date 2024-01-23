Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fabrizio Romano has ruled-out the possibility of Callum Wilson moving to the San Siro this month, despite reports linking him with a switch to the Serie A side. According to the Mail, Milan had shown interest in signing Wilson on a permanent deal this month with the Three Lions man having entered the final 18-months of his current contract at St James’ Park.

AC Milan’s interest comes just days after Atletico Madrid were linked with a move for the 31-year-old. Wilson is Newcastle’s second-top scorer this season having netted eight times in all competitions, however, injury issues have meant he has started just ten of the 31 games United have played this campaign. Posting on social media about Newcastle’s no.9, Romano wrote: ‘Callum Wilson won’t join AC Milan as their focus is on different positions with Giroud, Okafor and Jović doing very well. Atlético Madrid will go for Moise Kean and not for Callum Wilson.’

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Wilson has spent his entire career in England having featured for Coventry City, Kettering Town and Tamworth before moving to Bournemouth - the club he left to join Newcastle United in 2020. Wilson was included in Gareth Southgate’s last international squad but had to withdraw prematurely through injury.