Fulham boss Marco Silva has been charged by the FA for his comments following their 3-0 defeat at St James’ Park last month. Silva was angered after Raul Jimenez was sent off just 22 minutes into their clash with Newcastle United.

The Cottagers would go on to lose that game 3-0 courtesy of goals from Lewis Miley, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn and post-match, Silva would question referee Sam Barrott’s experience on what was his first ever match as a referee at St James’ Park: “It was a strange afternoon for the referee.” Silva told BBC Sport after the game.

“I went to speak with him [afterwards] but he almost ran to the dressing room. It’s what we’re facing right now. We did really well [at 11 v 11]. We’re in a very good moment. We came here to fight for three points.

“The start of the game showed that it was going to be a tough game for Newcastle. When you play with ten the effort is huge. We had our moments. If Alex [Iwobi] had scored the game would have been different. Second half we started controlling really well.

“The first goal killed our belief a little bit. That’s normal with ten men. Yellow cards. I had to take some players from the pitch because I thought there were going to be more red cards. Lack of experience clear to me from the referee this afternoon.”

Silva is now facing disciplinary action from the FA having been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3. A statement from the FA read: ‘It’s alleged that his comments in the post-match media interviews following the fixture, constitute improper conduct in that they imply bias and/or question the integrity of, and/or are insulting towards the match official (Referee) and/or the Video Assistant Referee, and/or bring the game into disrepute. Marco Silva has until Monday 8 January 2024 to provide a response.’

