Full details of the Carabao Cup fourth round draw as Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon wait to play their third round tie.

Newcastle United and AFC Wimbledon will both be entered into the Carabao Cup fourth round draw after their third round tie was postponed and switched to St James Park.

The original meeting of the two sides was set to take place at the Dons’ Cherry Red Records Stadium home on Tuesday night - but severe flooding left the League Two club facing a sizeable bill to undertake major repair work on their pitch left a ‘sinkhole’ on the playing surface. A statement released on Monday read: ‘We regret to inform supporters that due to extensive overnight flooding of the River Wandle and surrounding areas, including at our Cherry Red Records Stadium, Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round fixture against Newcastle United has been postponed. More information will follow in due course regarding fixture rearrangement.”

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

A supporter has launched a JustGiving page aiming to raise an initial £10,000 to help Wimbledon with the repairs - but supporters around the country have rallied behind the Dons and the fundraising total is now approaching the £100,000-mark. Newcastle also played their part by donating £15,000 towards the fund on Tuesday morning. The rearranged tie will now take place at St James Park on Tuesday night - and the two sides will run out at Gallowgate knowing who their fourth round opponents will be. But when is the draw and where can it be watched?

What were the Carabao Cup third round results?

Tuesday 17th September: Blackpool 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday, Brentford 3-1 Leyton Orient, Everton 1-1 Southampton (Southampton win 6-5 win on penalties), Manchester United 7-0 Barnsley, Preston North End 1-1 Fulham (Preston North End win 16-15 on penalties), Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Crystal Palace, Stoke City 1-1 Fleetwood Town (Stoke City win 2-1 on penalties) Wednesday 18th September: Brighton and Hove Albion 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers, Coventry City 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur Tuesday 24th September: Chelsea 5-0 Barrow, Manchester City 2-1 Watford, Walsall 0-0 Leicester City (Leicester City win 3-0 on penalties), Wycombe Wanderers 1-2 Aston Villa

What Carabao Cup ties are still to be played?

Wednesday 25th September: Arsenal v Bolton Wanderers, Liverpool v West Ham United Tuesday 1st October: Newcastle United v AFC Wimbledon

When is the Carabao Cup fourth round draw?

The Carabao Cup fourth round draw will take place on Wednesday, September 25 after Liverpool's home tie against West Ham (8pm kick-off). The draw will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Ties for the Carabao Cup fourth round are scheduled to take place in the week starting Monday, October 28. They will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday night of that week.