All of the information you need ahead of Wednesday night's Carabao Cup quarter-final draw.

Newcastle United face a sizeable task as they look to reach the Carabao Cup quarter-final for the fourth time in nine seasons when they host Premier League rivals Chelsea on Wednesday night.

The tie comes just three days after the Blues inflicted a 2-1 league defeat on the Magpies to leave Eddie Howe’s side sat in the bottom half of the table. However, being back at St James Park will give some confidence to Newcastle, who have won their last two meetings with Chelsea on home soil. Reaching the quarter-final of the competition would provide a welcome boost for Howe and his players in what has been a difficult season so far - but when would the Magpies discover their last eight opponents if they were to progress by seeing of the Blues at Gallowgate?

Who is already in the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

Two Premier League clubs have already secured their place in the last eight after coming through challenging ties on Tuesday night. Brentford needed a penalty shoot-out to see off Championship club Sheffield Wednesday after the two sides battled to a 1-1 draw in normal time and Southampton also progressed against second tier opposition with a win by the odd goal in five against Stoke City.

Which Carabao Cup last 16 ties are played on Wednesday night?

The remaining six ties will all take place on Wednesday night and they include five all-Premier League fixtures. Obviously, we know Newcastle will host Chelsea in what feels like one of the ties of the round. Elsewhere, Manchester City travel to Tottenham Hotspur, managerless Manchester United host Leicester City, Liverpool make the long trip to Brighton and Aston Villa and Crystal Palace meet at Villa Park. The other tie sees Championship club Preston North End host Arsenal at Deepdale.

When does the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw take place?

The draw will take place following the conclusion of Tottenham Hotspur’s last-16 home tie with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City. The draw will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels and will be hosted by Mark Chapman. The draw itself will be conducted by former Liverpool and England midfielder Jamie Redknapp and former England Lionesses star Izzy Christiansen.

What are the ball numbers for the Carabao Cup quarter-final draw?

1 Brentford 2 Southampton 3 Aston Villa or Crystal Palace 4 Brighton & Hove Albion or Liverpool 5 Manchester United or Leicester City 6 Newcastle United or Chelsea 7 Preston North End or Arsenal 8 Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester City

When does the Carabao Cup quarter-final take place?

Quarter-final ties are currently scheduled to take place in the week commencing 17 December. For Newcastle, should they progress, that would fall between a home game with Leicester City and a pre-Christmas trip to Portman Road to take on Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town.