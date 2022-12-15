Here, we round-up all the latest transfer news that has emerged from St James’s Park and beyond:

Celtic ‘join race’ for Newcastle United linked starlet

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Sunderland-linked midfielder Jobe Bellingham (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Recent reports have linked Newcastle United with a move for 18 year old Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda as the teenager continues to impress during the infancy of his senior career in Spain. Despite making just six senior appearances for Valladolid, a host of clubs across Europe have been linked with a move for the defender that has a reported release clause of around £26million.

As picked up by HITC, Celtic have become the latest club to be credited with an interest in the defender. However, Valladolid are reportedly holding out for someone to trigger Fresneda’s release clause, something that may price the Scottish champions out of a move for the defender.

If Fresneda was to leave Spain, then a move to Newcastle, Liverpool, Leeds United, Arsenal, AC Milan, Juventus or Rennes could be on the cards - such is the reported interest in his services. The Magpies have been tipped to sign a right-back to offer cover for extra cover for Kieran Trippier and have also been linked with a move for West Ham defender Harrison Ashby.

Newcastle United ‘eye’ Birmingham City starlet

Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham is reportedly wanted by a host of clubs this January - including north east trio Newcastle United, Sunderland and Middlesbrough. Brother of England star Jude, Jobe has also forged his path through the Birmingham City youth ranks and has 11 Championship appearances to his name.

TEAMtalk report that the uncertainty surrounding takeover bids for Birmingham could mean the Blues are forced to offload some of their assets when the transfer window opens, with 17 year old Bellingham chief among them. Rangers, Bayer Leverkusen and Ligue 1 side Nice have also been linked with a move for the teenager.

