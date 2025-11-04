Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are back in Champions League action this week against Athletic Club.

Newcastle United host Athletic Club at St James’ Park on Wednesday night (8pm kick-off), eyeing a third successive Champions League win.

After a 2-1 opening matchday defeat at home to Barcelona, Newcastle have responded well with big wins over Union Saint-Gilloise and Benfica.

Newcastle’s six points and healthy goal difference sees them sitting eighth in the Champions League group phase table heading into matchday four.

A top eight finish would be enough to secure progress straight to the last-16 of the competition. Finishing ninth to 24th results in a seeded play-off tie for a spot in the last-16.

While Newcastle reached the last-16 of the Champions League back in 2002/03, they have never played a knockout match in the competition. But the new format has improved their chances of doing that this season.

Newcastle United’s Champions League fixtures

After facing Bilbao on Wednesday, Newcastle then have back-to-back away matches against Marseille and Bayer Leverkusen before hosting PSV Eindhoven in the new year. They wrap up their group phase campaign away to Paris Saint-Germain at the end of January.

Last season, 11 points from the eight group phase matches saw three teams, including Manchester City, advance to the play-off round of the competition on goal difference. While 16 points was enough for Aston Villa to secure the final top eight spot and progress straight to the last-16.

Given how the results in the opening three matchdays have unfolded, the points total required to advance to the next stage of the competition is expected to be lower this season.

According to data experts, Opta, as little as nine points could be enough to finish in the top 24 while 16 points is expected to remain the benchmark for a top eight finish.

A win against Athletic Club would take Newcastle to nine points with four games left to play, giving them a great chance of progressing to the knockout stages. It’s been a frustrating season for Newcastle so far, with a clear disparity between their Premier League form, goals and performances compared to those in the Champions League.

Opta predicts final Champions League table

Opta’s projection of the final group phase table sees Newcastle with an expected points total of 14.09, which would be enough to secure qualification but not as a top eight side.

Newcastle’s predicted finish, according to the data experts, would see them face PSV in the play-off round. Though the reality is likely to be quite different.

Here is the predicted table in full...

36. Kairat Almaty - 3.39xpts

35. Ajax - 5.13xpts

34. FC Copenhagen - 5.84xpts

33. Bodo/Glimt - 6.46xpts

32. Slavia Prague - 6.60xpts

31. Pafos - 7.29xpts

30. Benfica - 7.44xpts

29. Olympiacos - 7.60xpts

28. Athletic Club - 7.84xpts

27. Bayer Leverkusen - 8.17xpts

26. Union Saint-Gilloise - 8.47xpts

25. Monaco - 8.49xpts

------------------------------------------------------------------

24. Villarreal - 8.53xpts

23. Eintracht Frankfurt - 8.57xpts

22. PSV Eindhoven - 8.97xpts

21. Marseille - 9.03xpts

20. Juventus - 9.62xpts

19. Club Brugge - 9.64xpts

18. Qarabag - 10.27xpts

17. Atalanta - 10.78xpts

16. Atletico Madrid - 11.14xpts

15. Napoli - 11.15xpts

14. Sporting CP - 11.90xpts

13. Galatasaray - 12.25xpts

12. Tottenham Hotspur - 13.17xpts

11. Newcastle United - 14.09xpts

10. Borussia Dortmund - 14.23xpts

9. Chelsea - 15.32xpts

------------------------------------------------------------------

8. Barcelona - 15.43xpts

6. Inter Milan - 16.92xpts

5. Real Madrid - 16.95xpts

4. Bayern Munich - 17.10xpts

3. Manchester City - 17.22xpts

2. Paris Saint-Germain - 18.63xpts

1. Arsenal - 19.53xpts