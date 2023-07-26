The Magpies face Chelsea just three days after they shared six goals with Aston Villa in Philadelphia. Elliot Anderson, Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson were all on the score sheet as Newcastle came from behind twice to seal the draw.

Next up for the Magpies is a game against Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea - the team they shared the spoils with on the final day of the 2022/23 season. Chelsea’s first match in the Premier League Summer Series saw them defeat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-3 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Here, we take a look at everything supporters need to know about the clash between Newcastle United and Chelsea:

When is Newcastle United v Chelsea?

The Premier League Summer Series game between Newcastle United and Chelsea takes place at 8:15pm (EST) on Wednesday, July 26. For fans based in the UK, this means the game will kick-off at 1:15am (BST) on Thursday, July 27.

The match will take place at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The 71,000 capacity stadium is home to MLS side Atlanta United and is where Magpies winger Miguel Almiron and CEO Darren Eales used to call home before their respective moves to Tyneside.

Is Newcastle United v Chelsea on TV?

Yes, Sky Sports will broadcast the clash between the Magpies and the Blues. Coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League will begin at 1am.

Sky Sports will show all nine Premier League Summer Series matches with Aston Villa, Brighton and Hove Albion, Brentford and Fulham also taking part in the competition.

Is the match streamed elsewhere?

Supporters based outside of the UK, Ireland and the USA can watch the game for free on NUFC TV. Supporters in those locations cannot watch the stream.

Newcastle United injury and team news

Eddie Howe’s side came through their draw with Aston Villa largely unscathed with most of the group getting minutes under their belts. Martin Dubravka was the only man to play the full 90 in Philadelphia with Loris Karius, who featured against both Gateshead and Rangers, possibly set to feature against the Blues.