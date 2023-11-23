PSG confirm star man out of Newcastle United clash in official update

PSG will be without one of their key men when Eddie Howe’s side travel to Paris.

PSG have confirmed that defender Marquinhos will not feature against Newcastle United on Tuesday night. The Brazilian suffered a hamstring injury during Brazil’s 1-0 defeat to Argentina earlier this week and his club have confirmed that, although his injury is a ‘small’ one, he will be missing for ten days, ruling him out of the clash against the Magpies.

The 29-year-old has been an ever-present in PSG’s Champions League campaign to date and has missed just two league games for the current French champions so far this season. He has also captained PSG throughout the campaign and wore the armband for his national side during the international break.

Marquinhos’ absence comes just days after PSG confirmed that Warren Zaire-Emery would be missing until the end of the year with an ankle injury. Zaire-Emery set up PSG’s only goal at St James’ Park in the reverse fixture and has been a key part of Luis Enrique’s team so far this season.

The French champions have also confirmed that Nuno Mendes and Presnel Kimpembe are continuing their respective recoveries from injury. Back-to-back defeats to Borussia Dortmund mean Newcastle’s hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds hang by a thread when they travel to Paris, but they can take hope from their stunning 4-1 win over PSG back in October.

Speaking after that game, Enrique believed the scoreline was ‘unfair’ on his team. He said: “Those are difficult games to live through for a manager. I sincerely think the result is a bit unfair, but not totally. Congratulations to Newcastle, they played very good football. But the scoreline is excessive.

“I thought my player’s attitude was good throughout the game. I think the outcome of the game was fair even though the scoreline was perhaps too much in the favour of Newcastle.

“My players struggled with the pressing game but did everything I asked them to except in the final third of the pitch. We made some careless mistakes that lead to their goals.