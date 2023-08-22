Newcastle United and England youngster Ollie Harrison has joined Chelsea on a scholarship agreement. The 16-year-old featured for United in the Under-18 Premier League last season but has had his move to the Blues confirmed.

A statement from Chelsea read: ‘Chelsea is pleased to confirm midfielder Ollie Harrison has joined the club after signing a scholarship agreement.

‘The 16-year-old arrives from Newcastle United and will continue his development this season with our Under-18s, who started their campaign on Saturday with a victory over Crystal Palace. Harrison has been capped by England at under-16 level and was part of the side that this year won the Mondial Montaigu Tournament in France.

‘Welcome to Chelsea, Ollie!’