Chelsea confirm transfer of Newcastle United and England youth star

Newcastle United transfers: Chelsea have confirmed their capture of Newcastle United youngster Ollie Harrison.

By Joe Buck
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 09:51 BST- 1 min read

Newcastle United and England youngster Ollie Harrison has joined Chelsea on a scholarship agreement. The 16-year-old featured for United in the Under-18 Premier League last season but has had his move to the Blues confirmed.

A statement from Chelsea read: ‘Chelsea is pleased to confirm midfielder Ollie Harrison has joined the club after signing a scholarship agreement.

‘The 16-year-old arrives from Newcastle United and will continue his development this season with our Under-18s, who started their campaign on Saturday with a victory over Crystal Palace. Harrison has been capped by England at under-16 level and was part of the side that this year won the Mondial Montaigu Tournament in France.

‘Welcome to Chelsea, Ollie!’

Harrison also confirmed the move on Instagram, posting a photo of him as a child wearing a Chelsea shirt alongside pictures of him signing a deal with the Blues and holding up the current kit. The post was captioned: ‘Proud to join @chelseafc’.

