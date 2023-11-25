Newcastle United v Chelsea: The Magpies face the Blues in the Premier League at St James’ Park (3pm kick-off).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino will not be on the touchline for his side’s clash with Newcastle United later today. The Argentine will serve a one-game ban after picking up three yellow cards this season.

Pochettino was given his third booking of the season against Manchester City by Anthony Taylor last time out, meaning he will have to watch his team from the stands at St James’ Park. Pochettino was also shown a yellow card during games against Burnley and Brighton earlier in the season.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recently introduced FA rule means that any manager who picks up three yellow cards before the turn of the year will have to serve a one-game touchline ban. Speaking about the ban and a self-imposed punishment, Pochettino has revealed he won’t be doing extra laps of the training field like striker Nicholas Jackson did after he picked up five yellow cards in just six Premier League games earlier this campaign. Instead, the 51-year-old will spend his money on a team outing.

Pochettino said: “He [Jackson] needed to run! And for me? I am going to pay for a dinner.”

“I am going to pay for a dinner because I get suspended now. Because I cannot run… I would prefer to pay! I am taking the players and staff out for a barbecue. It will be a lot!”