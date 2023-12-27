Newcastle United transfers: The January transfer window is open very soon and the Magpies could be active in the market.

Alan Shearer believes Newcastle United should go out and sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in January. Newcastle will be without Nick Pope for the majority of the season after he suffered a dislocated shoulder against the Red Devils earlier this month and Shearer, who also slammed Newcastle’s performance in their defeat to Nottingham Forest, believes his former side need to be active when the transfer window opens.

Speaking to BBC Radio Five Live, Shearer said: "I would agree goalkeeper and centre forward would be the two main priorities for me. But good luck trying to find a good centre forward that you can bring in for a decent amount of money."

Asked whether De Gea would be a good option for the Magpies, Shearer responded: "Yeah, I would. I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him."

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Manchester United at the end of last season and reportedly turned down a move to Saudi Arabia in the summer with the view of staying in Europe. Reports linking the Spaniard with a move to St James’ Park have gained traction in recent times and De Gea is reportedly open to a move to the north east.