The FA are considering implementing sin bins for dissent and tactical fouls next season. The Times report that sin bins could be trialled in next season’s men's and women's FA Cup.

The International Football Board Association [IFAB] are expected to rubber stamp the introduction of sin bins into football at their annual meeting next month following successful trials in grassroots football in England and Wales. If implemented, then players could be sent to the sin bin for ten minutes for acts of dissent towards match officials or tactical fouls that prevent an opposition from attacking with little or no intention to play the ball.

Whilst the implementation of sin bins would dramatically alter how a football game looks and feels, their introduction feels inevitable. Speaking about sin bins, former top referee Pierre Luigi Collina expressed his desire to see them implemented at the highest level of professional football. He said: “The idea is to start working on this as soon as possible to provide those who would be involved in the trial a protocol to be used. The idea is to get it soon.

“The trial was very successful in grassroots competitions. Now we are talking of a higher level, very probably professional or even high professional football.”