Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall is on the verge of signing for Turkish Super Lig. side Besiktas - all but ending speculation linking Jamaal Lascelles with a move away from St James’ Park. Although the transfer window in England closed last Thursday, Turkish clubs have until the end of this week, February 9 to be exact, before their winter transfer window closes.

Whilst Newcastle United were reluctant to see their club captain leave, there was always a lingering threat that Besiktas could swoop for Lascelles and give Newcastle no chance of replacing him. However, any chance of that has now evaporated with news that they are expected to sign Worrall from Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 27-year-old was a regular under Steve Cooper last season, however, he has played just nine times in all competitions this season and has not started a game in the league since September. Worrall was subject of transfer interest from Sheffield United and Leeds United in the winter window, but instead stayed at the City Ground as the transfer window shut.

The defender was pictured wearing a Besiktas scarf at the weekend and was in attendance for their win over Trabzonspor. He is expected to join Besiktas on loan until the end of the season.