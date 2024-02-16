Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roy Keane has shared his concern over Dan Ashworth’s potential switch from St James’ Park to Old Trafford. Manchester United have listed Ashworth as a top target to become their new director of football with Sir Dave Brailsford keen to link-up with the 52-year-old at Old Trafford.

The Premier League are expected to ratify Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid to purchase a 25% stake in the club with Ashworth set to play a key role behind the scenes at the club under the new INEOS regime. The Magpies could reportedly demand north of £10m in compensation for Ashworth who has a 12-month gardening leave clause in his contract.

However, speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, former Red Devils midfielder Keane revealed that he did have one big concern over Ashworth’s potential move to Manchester United: "You're talking about Dan Ashworth coming into Manchester United and being the best for the job, but he doesn't seem to hang around for long,” Keane said.

"He was at Brighton for a few years, and he's only been at Newcastle for a couple seasons, so you have to look at that too. There's no doubt he's brilliant at his job, but who is to say he won't leave in 18 months for Real Madrid or Barcelona."