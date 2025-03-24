AFP via Getty Images

Thomas Tuchel has named his 23-man squad for England’s clash with Latvia tonight - with just one Newcastle United player making the cut.

Tuchel oversaw a 2-0 win over Albania on his first outing as Three Lions manager on Friday night. Goals from debutant Myles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane secured England the win as they began their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign in the perfect way.

Dan Burn was handed a debut by Tuchel in that match, five days after his goal helped Newcastle United on their way to a Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool. Anthony Gordon was named on the bench, but was introduced to the fold in the second-half, only to end the match injured after sustaining a hip injury.

With just three days between that win over Albania and tonight’s clash against Latvia, Tuchel has slightly rotated his 23-man matchday squad. Despite naming 26 players in his initial squad, the 51-year-old is required to name just 23 players on a matchday, meaning three will miss out tonight.

Jarell Quansah, Morgan Gibbs-White and Aaron Ramsdale missed out against Albania and the latter will again miss out against Latvia with Jordan Pickford, James Trafford and Dean Henderson being named as goalkeeping options by Tuchel. Gordon will also miss out tonight after withdrawing from international duty through injury.

“He left camp. He has a huge bruise around the hip region and was it so painful he couldn't even walk properly,” Tuchel said on the winger.

“He needs some time to heal and to get better. That's why he left camp. It’s a shame because he had a good chance to start, and I'm sad that he is now out.

“He was so happy to play and get some minutes for us. He had a red card, then he got sick - he came a bit late into camp - and gets his minutes and gets straightaway injured.

“I’m sad for him but we cannot change it, and I think he still needs a couple of days rest, so he's with his family now to get the rest and we find other solutions.”

Gibbs-White, who was a late call-up by Tuchel, will replace Gordon in tonight’s squad, whilst Quansah will come in for Gordon’s club teammate Tino Livramento. Livramento was an unused substitute on Friday night and will not feature against Latvia.

This means that Burn, who played 90 minutes on debut, will be the Magpies’ only representative in tonight’s squad. “We have to get the process right to find the best group," Tuchel said.

“If that means we leave very good and talented players out of the squad this can happen. In the next 16 months it is important we find the right team and not the most talented 26 players.

“We need to get the team right. We need to get the team spirit right because it's one thing to play qualifiers, it's another thing to play tournament football.”

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford

Defenders: Dan Burn, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Jarell Quansah, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Curtis Jones, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen, Phil Foden, Morgan Gibbs-White, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Dominic Solanke