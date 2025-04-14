Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The early team news as Newcastle United prepare to face Premier League rivals Crystal Palace on Wednesday night.

Newcastle United head into Wednesday night’s home game with Crystal Palace knowing they will move into third place in the Premier League table if they secure a fifth consecutive win in all competitions.

On an emotional afternoon at St James Park as Magpies supporters group Wor Flags honour club icon Kevin Keegan and saluted current boss Eddie Howe as he continues to recover from illness, Newcastle romped to a 4-1 win against Manchester United thanks to a brace from Harvey Barnes and a goal apiece from Sandro Tonali and captain Bruno Guimaraes. The three points moved Howe’s men into fourth place in the table and confidence is high as they turn their attention towards a midweek clash with the Eagles.

However, the threat posed Wednesday night’s will be significant after Oliver Glasner’s side have embarked on a run of just one defeat in their last seven games and that one loss came after going two goals ahead at reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime. Eberechi Eze and Chris Richards both found the net before the half-hour mark at the Etihad Stadium - but Palace fell to a 5-2 defeat as Kevin De Bruyne, Omar Marmoush, Mateo Kovacic, James McAtee and Nico O’Reilly all scored for their hosts.

Palace are sat in twelfth place in the Premier League table ahead of their trip to Tyneside but could move into the top ten if they can end Newcastle’s three-game winning run on their home patch. Glasner has received some positive news ahead of Wednesday night’s game after four players who missed the defeat at City are set to return to contention - and one could be of interest to Magpies supporters.

What is the early team news from Crystal Palace ahead of their game with Newcastle United?

Almost a year on from being linked with a big money move to St James Park, Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to return to the Palace squad after completing a one-match ban in Saturday’s defeat at Man City. The England centre-back is believed to still be on the Magpies radar ahead of the summer transfer window and United supporters seem likely to get a first-hand view of a potential addition this week. Guehi is not the only Palace star returning from a suspension as former Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is also back in the Palace squad. There are two other players set to return to contention after recovering from an illness after Glasner confirmed goalkeeper Matt Turner and former Millwall winger Romain Esse should be available for the visit to Tyneside.

Speaking ahead of the defeat at the Etihad Stadium, Glasner said: “Romain Esse and Matt Turner are both feeling unwell, so they stay at home for this one. But they both should be available for the Newcastle game next Wednesday.”

What did Marc Guehi say about speculation over a possible move to Newcastle United?

Speaking earlier this season, the England star said: “I’d say [it’s been] quite tough not having a pre-season, not having much of a break and going straight back into it. I kind of handled it as best as I can. The Euros was such an amazing experience, but just not quite getting there. It’s been a tough start for us at Palace, but I think everyone’s pulling in the right direction to try and get ourselves back to where we want to be.”