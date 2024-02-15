Dan Ashworth's Newcastle United future: '£10m compensation' claim as Man Utd target chief
Newcastle United will remain strong in negotiations with Manchester United over sporting director Dan Ashworth and could demand a fee of more than £10m in compensation from the Red Devils. The three-time European Cup and Champions League winners have listed Ashworth as their top-target for a director of football role.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of 25% of the club is expected to be ratified by the Premier League and Ashworth has been identified as someone that can help transform the club under the guidance of Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford. A move to Old Trafford would end a stay of less than two years on Tyneside for Ashworth after his switch from Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Telegraph report that Newcastle United are ‘confident’ that they can demand a compensation fee in excess of £10m and that they are ‘very well protected’ by his contract with the club. Ashworth’s contract is understood to have a 12-month gardening leave clause and the Magpies will demand that this is adhered to in full - unless the Red Devils are able to reach an agreement regarding compensation.
Manchester United, meanwhile, are keen for Ashworth to make the move as soon as possible with a view to rebuilding the squad and club once the summer transfer window is open. Erik ten Hag’s side exited the Champions League at the group stage and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Newcastle United back in November. They currently sit one place and five points above the Magpies as the race for European qualification heats up.