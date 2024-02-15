Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United will remain strong in negotiations with Manchester United over sporting director Dan Ashworth and could demand a fee of more than £10m in compensation from the Red Devils. The three-time European Cup and Champions League winners have listed Ashworth as their top-target for a director of football role.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s purchase of 25% of the club is expected to be ratified by the Premier League and Ashworth has been identified as someone that can help transform the club under the guidance of Ratcliffe and Sir David Brailsford. A move to Old Trafford would end a stay of less than two years on Tyneside for Ashworth after his switch from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The Telegraph report that Newcastle United are ‘confident’ that they can demand a compensation fee in excess of £10m and that they are ‘very well protected’ by his contract with the club. Ashworth’s contract is understood to have a 12-month gardening leave clause and the Magpies will demand that this is adhered to in full - unless the Red Devils are able to reach an agreement regarding compensation.