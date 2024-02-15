Alan Shearer’s emphatic verdict following Newcastle United and Jose Mourinho speculation
Alan Shearer has delivered his verdict on reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho could be lined up to replace Eddie Howe at Newcastle United. Mourinho was recently sacked by Roma and was immediately linked with potentially replacing Howe in the Magpies dugout.
Speculation surrounding the 61-year-old and a role at St James’ Park stems from his relationship with Sir Bobby Robson and their time working together at Barcelona - a club that offered Mourinho his first step into coaching under the former Magpies and England boss. Ever since, Mourinho has spoken about his close relationship with Robson and back in 2020, told Sky Sports News he considered himself ‘a little Magpie’ because of this relationship.
Naturally, those comments led many to speculate that Mourinho’s next job in management could come on Tyneside - despite very little suggesting Howe’s position as head coach was under threat. A run of seven points from their last three Premier League games and progression into the Fifth Round of the FA Cup means Newcastle are in a stronger position than they were when Mourinho’s departure from Roma was announced last month.
Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Shearer commented on reports linking Mourinho with a move to Tyneside, but reiterated his belief that Howe was the right man for the Magpies: “He has had an amazing career, Jose.” Shearer said. “Where he goes next I’m not sure. But, no, I am very happy with Eddie Howe at Newcastle and the job he has done and the role he is doing.”