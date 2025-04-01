Getty Images

Newcastle United have been heavily represented in the England squad in recent seasons.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was an unexpected moment of joy for Newcastle United in an already historic season when Carabao Cup winner Dan Burn landed a maiden call-up to the England squad.

The Blyth-born defender went into United’s Wembley meeting with Liverpool on the back of being named in Thomas Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad - and promptly celebrated by scoring Newcastle’s first goal in their 2-1 win against the Reds that brought an end to the Magpies 70-year wait for major domestic silverware. Less than 24 hours after lifting the trophy, Burn joined team-mates Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento with the England squad and made his international debut in a win against Albania just days later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking as Burn linked up with Thomas Tuchel’s first Three Lions squad, Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe said: “It’s an incredible moment for Dan. And I have to say, there’s no one more deserving in my opinion. Starting to work with Dan when we did, with him coming in during our relegation battle, he’s such an inspiring guy, but also a very talented player. I think it’s a great story really, one of the great football stories, one of the great comebacks. He’s someone who’s had to do it the real hard way, coming through the leagues. He’s a dedicated professional, a leader, a real man, someone who’s an inspirational figure.

“He is the model pro really. He’s so committed to what he does, and I think he’s had to be. He’s been given great strengths – his size and his height, they’re great weapons to have on a football pitch, especially as a centre-half. But then you’ve got to improve all the other areas of your game to see that as a big strength. He’s done that. His character is so stable and so level that he takes every challenge and every potential negative in his stride and comes back stronger. I’m so pleased for him on a personal level because he so deserves it.”

Burn’s inclusion in Tuchel’s squad means seven Newcastle players have earned senior England caps during Howe’s time in charge at St James Park as he joined Gordon, Livramento, Lewis Hall, Callum Wilson, Nick Pope and Kieran Trippier in representing the Three Lions. There is a strong English core to the Magpies squad and that is shown in one specific Premier League table based on the minutes played by English players at all 20 clubs.

Minutes played by English players across the Premier League

Anthony Gordon (left) and Tino Livramento pictured on England duty | Getty Images

Wolves - 2,317 minutes Fulham - 2,482 minutes Brentford - 2,669 minutes Manchester United - 4,238 minutes Liverpool - 4,258 minutes Brighton and Hove Albion - 5,318 minutes Manchester City - 5,716 minutes Arsenal - 5,815 minutes Bournemouth - 5,832 minutes Tottenham Hotspur - 6,565 minutes Nottingham Forest - 7,912 minutes West Ham United - 8,838 minutes Leicester City - 9,487 minutes Aston Villa - 9,687 minutes Chelsea - 10,285 minutes Crystal Palace - 14,019 minutes Everton - 15,086 minutes Ipswich Town - 15,516 minutes Southampton - 15,647 minutes Newcastle United - 15,791 minutes