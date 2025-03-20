Dan Burn is the talk of the town after scoring in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool.

The history books will forever record Burn as the first Newcastle United player to score at the new Wembley and the first man, since Alan Gowling in 1976, to score in a major cup final for the Magpies. Burn would go on to be named as player of the match at Wembley as he helped his boyhood club lift the Carabao Cup.

There was very little time for Burn to celebrate the moment though as he moved on to St George’s Park to join up with the England team for the first time ever. The 32-year-old was a surprise inclusion in Thomas Tuchel’s maiden Three Lions call-up, but he has his eyes set on representing his nation at next summer’s World Cup.

“I'm not just coming here to be a cheerleader and help the boys out, I want to play,” Burn said this week. “I feel like I’m a leader on and off the pitch and I feel as though I fit into that role.

“I know it's going to be tough with all of these international players here and I feel like I've been doubted a lot over my career. There's not a lot of people at Darlington who would say I'd be sat here doing a press conference for England.

“I've waited a long time for this opportunity and I didn't want to spoil it. He [Tuchel] said I've been playing well for a long time.

“I feel being in that first camp is important. It means I am there, but I don't want to be there for no reason. I want to be there because I have proved [I should] be there.

“Every little kid's dream is to play in a World Cup. I’d never played any international football, and I did think it had passed us by at 32. But when the new manager came in, it was that feeling of 'you never know'.”

The 2026 World Cup will be jointly-held by Mexico, Canada and the USA with England beginning their qualifying campaign for that tournament this week at Wembley with games against Albania (7:45pm Friday) and Latvia (7:45pm Monday).

Could Dan Burn be Newcastle United manager in the future?

Whilst that World Cup - and more success at club level - will be at the forefront of Burn’s mind in the coming years, what does the future hold beyond his playing days? Well, in preparation for that, Burn has started his UEFA B Licence coaching course with the PFA releasing footage of Burn coaching a session as he puts his players through their paces.

In the video, Burn is encouraging his team to press high and win the ball back - something he has undoubtedly taken straight from Eddie Howe’s coaching playbook. Burn still has a few years left in football and hopefully he can help lead the Magpies to even greater glory.

But could he become Newcastle United manager in the future? Well, if his playing journey is anything to go by, then you’d have to be a brave person to count against him doing just that.