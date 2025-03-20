West Ham look to ‘hijack’ Newcastle United transfer despite ‘verbal pact’ claim

West Ham could look to hijack Newcastle United’s move for James Trafford this summer - according to fresh reports.

The Magpies have been heavily-linked with a move for the Burnley goalkeeper this summer after missing out on his signature a year ago. Trafford, who has been in stunning form for Scott Parker’s promotion chasing Clarets this season, was the subject of a bid from Tyneside last summer, but Burnley rejected their advances and opted to keep hold of the former Manchester City man.

That decision has paid great dividends for them with Trafford, who doesn’t turn 23 until October, having kept 26 clean sheets in the league this season. Behind a rock-solid defence, Trafford and Burnley haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of their 38 league games to date.

West Ham and Newcastle United’s James Trafford transfer latest

It’s unsurprising, therefore, to see the 22-year-old being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer. Even if the Clarets are able to secure promotion back to the top-flight, they face a battle in keeping hold of their number one.

According to the Guardian , the Hammers have listed Trafford as a potential option should they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department this summer. Alongside Southampton’s Aaron Ramsdale, Trafford has been ‘looked at’ by the Hammers as an option.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, continue to be linked with him and reports in the Mail Online last month claim that a deal between the Magpies and Trafford is expected to be completed this summer. Those claims have been supported by Fabrizio Romano in recent times, who wrote on X: ‘Newcastle agreed personal terms with James Trafford since summer 2024 and the verbal pact is still valid. He’s still top of the list as new GK for Newcastle next season.’

Eddie Howe’s James Trafford admission

With speculation resurfacing on a possible move for Trafford this summer, Howe was asked about those claims that personal terms between the club and player had been agreed. Unsurprisingly, United’s head coach was coy on talking about a potential move for the stopper this summer.

Howe responded: “I don’t believe we are in that position with any player. The summer window is a long way away and we have not begun those discussions.”

Newcastle United currently have a five-strong goalkeeping department with Nick Pope, Martin Dubravka, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Mark Gillespie all contracted to the club. That number is expected to be trimmed this summer, however, with none of them facing particularly certain futures on Tyneside.

Vlachodimos, who only joined from Nottingham Forest last summer, could be allowed to leave whilst Ruddy and Gillespie have just a few months left on their current contracts. Dubravka was close to leaving the club in January, but signed a new deal to keep him at St James’ Park after a sterling run of form.

Pope, meanwhile, has recovered from injury and started Sunday’s Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool. However, he may see his place as Howe’s first-choice under threat should Trafford eventually make his move to Tyneside this summer.