Each side has played six matches and this is usually a good barometer of how they can expect their season to pan out.

For Newcastle, six games have yielded seven points with one win, four draws and one defeat.

Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish:

This is where the supercomputer predicts Newcastle United will finish in the Premier League (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

1) Manchester City

Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+63 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 66% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 96%

2) Liverpool

Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 74 (+44 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 14% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 74%

Newcastle United haven't won since defeating Nottingham Forest on opening day (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

3) Tottenham Hotspur

Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 54%

4) Arsenal

Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 52%

5) Chelsea

Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+13 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 35%

6) Manchester United

Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+6 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 25%

7) Brighton & Hove Albion

Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 60 (+11 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 1% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 25%

8) Newcastle United

Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%

9) Brentford

Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%

10) Crystal Palace

Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%

11) West Ham

Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 48 (-6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%

12) Aston Villa

Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%

13) Leeds United

Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 17%

14) Southampton

Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%

15) Wolves

Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%

16) Fulham

Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%

17) Leicester City

Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of relegation: 26%

18) Everton

Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%

19) AFC Bournemouth

Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%

20) Nottingham Forest