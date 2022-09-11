'Data experts' predicts finishing positions of Newcastle United, Leeds United, Everton and Aston Villa after contrasting starts to the season
The Premier League table is beginning to take shape.
Each side has played six matches and this is usually a good barometer of how they can expect their season to pan out.
For Newcastle, six games have yielded seven points with one win, four draws and one defeat.
Here, we take a look at the latest supercomputer predictions, courtesy of FiveThirtyEight, to see how the 2022/23 Premier League table could finish:
1) Manchester City
Predicted finish: 1st - Predicted points: 87 (+63 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 66% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 96%
2) Liverpool
Predicted finish: 2nd - Predicted points: 74 (+44 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 14% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 74%
3) Tottenham Hotspur
Predicted finish: 3rd - Predicted points: 69 (+23 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 7% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 54%
4) Arsenal
Predicted finish: 4th - Predicted points: 68 (+21 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 6% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 52%
5) Chelsea
Predicted finish: 5th - Predicted points: 64 (+13 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 35%
6) Manchester United
Predicted finish: 6th - Predicted points: 61 (+6 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 2% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 25%
7) Brighton & Hove Albion
Predicted finish: 7th - Predicted points: 60 (+11 GD) - Chances of winning the Premier League: 1% - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 25%
8) Newcastle United
Predicted finish: 8th - Predicted points: 53 (+3 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 10% - Chances of relegation: 5%
9) Brentford
Predicted finish: 9th - Predicted points: 50 (0 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 7% - Chances of relegation: 7%
10) Crystal Palace
Predicted finish: 10th - Predicted points: 49 (-4 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 5% - Chances of relegation: 10%
11) West Ham
Predicted finish: 11th - Predicted points: 48 (-6 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 4% - Chances of relegation: 12%
12) Aston Villa
Predicted finish: 12th - Predicted points: 46 (-9 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 15%
13) Leeds United
Predicted finish: 13th - Predicted points: 45 (-13 GD) - Chances of qualifying for the Champions League: 3% - Chances of relegation: 17%
14) Southampton
Predicted finish: 14th - Predicted points: 44 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%
15) Wolves
Predicted finish: 15th - Predicted points: 43 (-12 GD) - Chances of relegation: 20%
16) Fulham
Predicted finish: 16th - Predicted points: 42 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 23%
17) Leicester City
Predicted finish: 17th - Predicted points: 41 (-15 GD) - Chances of relegation: 26%
18) Everton
Predicted finish: 18th - Predicted points: 39 (-16 GD) - Chances of relegation: 31%
19) AFC Bournemouth
Predicted finish: 19th - Predicted points: 34 (-39 GD) - Chances of relegation: 52%
20) Nottingham Forest
Predicted finish: 20th - Predicted points: 32 (-36 GD) - Chances of relegation: 61%