Fresh on the back of their triumph over Fiorentina in the UEFA Conference League final, West Ham have been thrust into the spotlight once again. This time, it concerns the future of their star player Declan Rice.

The midfielder has been heavily-linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer with his time at the Hammers, one that has spanned the previous eight years since his move from Chelsea in 2015, looking like coming to an end. There will undoubtedly be major interest in Rice this summer with clubs across the continent eyeing a move for the 24-year-old.

But just what does his future hold? And could Newcastle United be among the teams that make a genuine attempt to land Rice this summer?

The latest on Newcastle United’s transfer interest in Rice

Newcastle United’s qualification for next season’s Champions League means the club will be able to attract a calibre of players that were previously out of reach for them. Rice is chief among this group.

However, as mentioned, they are far from the only team interested in Rice with Arsenal and Bayern Munich most recently linked with a move for him. Bayern’s interest has reportedly faded in recent times with the belief that Rice won’t move to the club, however, Arsenal’s interest remains strong.

The Gunners are viewed as frontrunners for his signature and are his most likely destination this summer. Manchester United, Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have also been credited with an interest, but it appears that Rice will be playing his football at the Emirates Stadium next season.

Newcastle’s interest is genuine, however, interest from elsewhere means that they face an uphill battle to secure his signature.

What has been said about Rice’s future?

Speaking to TalkSport after the club’s triumph in Prague, co-owner David Sullivan revealed that they have ‘promised’ Rice a move away from the club. Sullivan also hinted that he was expecting to be fielding calls about Rice very soon.

“We have promised Declan Rice he could go.” Sullivan said. “He set his heart on going.