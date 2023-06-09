Newcastle United have the chance to bolster their squad when the transfer window opens. The Toon Army finished 3rd in the Premier League table last season.

They are looking forward to playing Champions League football in the next campaign. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Midfielder on radar

Newcastle will make a ‘move’ for West Ham captain Declan Rice this summer, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo. The England international, who is 24-years-old, is expected to leave the London Stadium over the next couple of months and has a big decision to make on where to go next amid links to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

He joined the Hammers as a youngster back in 2014 and was a regular for the London club at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team. Rice is now the main man for David Moyes’ side and has made 245 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 15 goals.

Leeds United trio eyed

Newcastle are reportedly keen on Leeds United trio Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison following the Whites’ relegation to the Championship last term. According to 90min, the North East outfit are keeping tabs on the three players as they weigh up their transfer options ahead of next season.