Departed Newcastle United man sees talks ‘falter’ over Championship move

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at home this weekend. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron were on the scoresheet against the Clarets.

The Toon Army take on PSG at home on Wednesday in the Champions League. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Attacker linked

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are ‘keeping tabs’ on Emile Smith Rowe’s situation at Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by 90min. Other Premier League teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the attacker.

The 23-year-old, who is an England international with three caps under his belt so far in his career, is no longer getting regular first-team minutes with the Gunners under Mikel Arteta. His long-term future at the Emirates Stadium is currently up in the air with a few clubs now linked.

Defender latest

Ciaran Clark, who Newcastle released at the end of the last campaign, has been linked with a move to Championship side Stoke City over recent times. He spent time on loan at Sheffield United last term and helped the Blades gain promotion to the top flight under the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom.