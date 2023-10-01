Departed Newcastle United man sees talks ‘falter’ over Championship move
Newcastle United are in confident mood at the moment under Eddie Howe
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United beat Burnley 2-0 at home this weekend. Alexander Isak and Miguel Almiron were on the scoresheet against the Clarets.
The Toon Army take on PSG at home on Wednesday in the Champions League. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...
Attacker linked
Newcastle are ‘keeping tabs’ on Emile Smith Rowe’s situation at Arsenal ahead of the January transfer window, according to a report by 90min. Other Premier League teams Brighton and Hove Albion and Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest in the attacker.
The 23-year-old, who is an England international with three caps under his belt so far in his career, is no longer getting regular first-team minutes with the Gunners under Mikel Arteta. His long-term future at the Emirates Stadium is currently up in the air with a few clubs now linked.
Defender latest
Ciaran Clark, who Newcastle released at the end of the last campaign, has been linked with a move to Championship side Stoke City over recent times. He spent time on loan at Sheffield United last term and helped the Blades gain promotion to the top flight under the guidance of Paul Heckingbottom.
In this latest update regarding the situation of the Republic of Ireland international, his proposed switch to the Potters is stalling at the moment. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the deal has hit a snag after seeing talks over personal terms ‘falter’.