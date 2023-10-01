Newcastle United star shows class as Eddie Howe dealt further injury woe

Miguel Almiron

A slow start from the hosts was ended in spectacular fashion when the Paraguayan curled home a superb effort to give his side the lead. Until that point, the Magpies had failed to build any real momentum in attack, but Almiron’s opener gave Newcastle just the spark they needed to fend off a resilient Burnley side.

Often criticised for his lack of output in a black and white shirt, Almiron silenced his doubters inside 15 minutes with a goal that he will put very near the top of his ever expanding collection. Post-match, Eddie Howe was left purring at the Paraguayan's display, describing him as one of the very best in the league at cutting in from the flank.

"He’s a unique footballer. I don’t think there is anyone better at doing what he does." Howe said.

"He’s all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats from the game because I’m sure they’ll be through the roof.

"The quality shown on his finish was very reminiscent of some of his goals scored last year. He’s had a great return to form for Miggy and he’s such an important player for us. "

As to be expected, Almiron put in a tireless effort on the right and was instrumental in both starting attacks and disrupting the opposition’s build-up. With Kieran Trippier behind him and Bruno Guimaraes inside, Almiron was a constant thorn in Burnley’s side as that trio, which haven’t clicked all to often this year, showed glimpses of their very best form - form that helped shoot Newcastle United up the table during the early stages of last season.

And it was clear, particularly in the second-half, that the 29-year-old was increasing in confidence as the minutes ticked by, attempting a range of flicks and tricks that aren't normally a major part of his repertoire. Although not all came off, it showed he was playing with a freedom that has been lacking slightly from his game this season - something he always seems to play with when he's playing at the very top of his game.

Almiron’s display is a very welcome boost for Newcastle ahead of games against PSG and West Ham to come next week, especially considering that they will be without Anthony Gordon for the trip to the capital after he picked up his fifth booking of the season. That yellow card, given to Gordon by Thomas Bramall for kicking the ball away, means the former Everton man will serve a one-game ban against the Hammers.

Harvey Barnes’ injury means that Joelinton seemed the likely candidate to replace Gordon next week, but the Brazilian was replaced just three minutes after entering the field of play. With an ever growing number of concerns for Howe in midfield and attack, United’s head coach knows that he has a very reliable option in Almiron on the right wing.