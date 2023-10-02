Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eddie Howe’s side have played five games inside 21 days since football returned after the international break. During that time, the Magpies have won four and drawn one, keeping clean sheets in every single one of their outings.

Their return to form has come just at the right time after an indifferent start to the season with the club so far, coping well with domestic and European action. Although their injury list is beginning to rise amid the hectic schedule, they have been able to balance the demands of all competitions and have rotated their side in these matches to meet the extra pressure and stresses that come with these games.

Club captain Jamaal Lascelles has returned to the starting line-up for back-to-back games and has led his team expertly through tricky games against Manchester City and Burnley. Coming up this week is a Champions League clash with PSG and Lascelles, who has yet to experience Champions League football, revealed he and the squad have turned to one man in particular to help them navigate this tricky period.

Lascelles told the Gazette: “It’s new waters for people. I’ve never been in this situation before.

Kieran Trippier

“I think we will be leaning on Tripps a lot because he’s played in these big nights. [We’ve got to] just stay calm and treat it like a normal game. I think that’s probably the best approach to have.”